Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republicans to limit national convention attendance in Florida amid coronavirus spike

Republicans will significantly limit the number of attendees at the party's August convention nominating President Donald Trump for a second White House term in Jacksonville, Florida, as coronavirus cases continue to spike sharply across the state.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:58 IST
Republicans to limit national convention attendance in Florida amid coronavirus spike
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Republicans will significantly limit the number of attendees at the party's August convention nominating President Donald Trump for a second White House term in Jacksonville, Florida, as coronavirus cases continue to spike sharply across the state. The shift to a smaller gathering is the latest in a series of changes sought by organizers as they scramble to host a large-scale event next month amid the health crisis.

"We had hoped to be able to plan a traditional convention celebration to which we are all accustomed. However, adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a letter delivered on Thursday to delegates. Only the approximately 2,500 regular delegates will be permitted to attend the first three nights of the four-night event, according to a Republican source with knowledge of the plans.

On the final evening, when Trump is scheduled to formally accept the Republican presidential nomination and address the convention, delegates will be allowed to bring one guest, and alternate delegates will also be invited, bringing the crowd to around 6,000 to 7,000 people. The event typically draws a far larger audience, as party officials fill arenas in a show of support for their standard-bearer. The bulk of the convention had already been moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, last month after the state's governor refused to permit a full-capacity crowd. The party plans to utilize a number of indoor and outdoor venues, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily's Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark, and several others.

However, it is still undecided what venue will host the speeches. Florida's virus count has soared since it was chosen to host the convention in June, recently passing 300,000 known cases.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Child rights body rescues children working in service centre, eateries in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights DCPCR rescued five child labourers from Okhla, an official statement said on Thursday. A team of the DCPCR headed by its member Roop Sudesh Vimal on Wednesday found three children working ...

Delhi: SDMC to plant 40,000 trees as part of plantation drive

Seeking to increase the citys green cover, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC will be planting 40,000 trees as part of a mega drive, officials said on Thursday. Mayor Anamika planted 50 saplings in Hari Nagar ward of the Central ...

Wipro charters flights to bring back hundreds of staff, kin from US

After Infosys and Tech Mahindra, IT major Wipro has chartered special flights to bring home hundreds of its staff and their families from the US. The company is undertaking similar steps for its employees in the UK and Australia.At Wipro, t...

COVID-19: Central team to visit Gujarat on Friday

A four-member team of the central government will be on a visit to Gujarat on Friday to review the coronavirus situation in the state and to provide necessary guidance. This expert team comprises AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020