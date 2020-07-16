Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everybody is afraid, scared, ashamed: Mamata on Air India's leave without pay move

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Centre was not standing by the people amid the economic downturn due to COVID-19, as she hit out at the BJP-led government over Air India's decision to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:31 IST
Everybody is afraid, scared, ashamed: Mamata on Air India's leave without pay move
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Centre was not standing by the people amid the economic downturn due to COVID-19, as she hit out at the BJP-led government over Air India's decision to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years. She accused the central government of taking advantage of the crisis and tweaking laws and rules to keep on with their "dictator-like attitude".

"Sometimes, I feel not to say anything against them and work together to fight COVID-19. But then, I feel sorry that when we are passing through such a critical time and everybody is fighting the disease, the central government and BJP are taking advantage (of it)," the chief minister said at a press conference in state secretariat 'Nabanna'. "They have already amended so many laws without any consultation (with any political parties), so many laws have been changed and whatever they need to maintain their dictatorship they are doing it. I am shocked," she added.

Slamming the Centre over the Air India move, she asked what will happen to the employees after five years. "What's happening in the country? I've never heard of this. Will not the Constitution come into play in this case? I am really shocked. How can they snatch the democratic rights of the people... Five years on leave without pay and after five years where will they go," she said.

"Five years of no pay in this situation when people want cash," Banerjee stated. "Is this the manner in which a democratic government works? Everything is lost... Everybody is afraid, scared and ashamed. What will they do?" Banerjee said.

Air India Thursday said it has started the process of identifying employees, based on various factors like efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to five years. She further said that the central government was not paying heed to the advice of senior economists to give money into the hands of people at this hour of crisis, and instead was allowing FDI in several important sectors such as the railways.

"How can they snatch the rights of the employees of Coal India with 100 per cent FDI? Banks are also been merged," she said. Banerjee urged all the trade unions to unitedly fight against the decisions of the Centre.

"I will appeal to all trade unions, including the BJP's, to unitedly stand against this without surrendering... I will request them not to bow their heads and stay together to support this cause," she said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan provides consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav; India says meeting not meaningful

Pakistan on Thursday provided consular access to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but the Indian government said the access was neither meaningful nor credible, and the death row prisoner appeared visibly under stress. Jadhav, the 50-year...

8 more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll now 538; 737 new cases push count to 27,174

Eight more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the toll in the state to 538, officials said. The state also reported 737 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the people infected with the virus...

Johns, Lindblom, Ryan named Masterton Trophy finalists

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom and Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan were named the finalists for the 2019-20 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Thursday. Voted on by the Professional Hocke...

Senior Cong MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma trying to topple govt, claims Gehlot camp

Senior Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma, who is a Sachin Pilot loyalist, was on Thursday accused by his party members of making several attempts of toppling governments but never succeeding. A statement, issued by the supporters of Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020