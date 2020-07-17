BJP MLAs can come with us any time: Maharashtra Minister

Exuberating confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will complete its tenure, State Minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Thursday said that BJP MLAs changed sides and can come with them any time. Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Development on Thursday put out a video and said, "Maharashtra has given new formula to the country and our government will complete its full term. BJP should keep an eye on its 105 MLAs because it includes MLAs who changed sides. They are in contact with us and can come with us at any time."

"BJP should give away its horse-trading tactics. Opposition leaders of the state tour Maharashtra with people who have had relations with our party. So I want to say to them that in such a situation, do not try to do horse-trading, as more than half a dozen leaders of BJP are in contact with us. Lest the BJP break up in an attempt to break our government," she added. The MVA government which is headed by Shiv Sena comprises of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. (ANI)