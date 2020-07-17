Time for Sachin Pilot to return, everyone recognises his work for Cong: V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said that everyone recognises Sachin Pilot's work done for Congress and it is time for him to return. Taking to Twitter, Narayanasamy wrote, "It is time for Shri Sachin Pilot to come back and act on the advice of Smt Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi be part of the Congress Parivar. Everyone recognises his work for the party."

Despite accusing senior party leader Sachin Pilot of colluding with the BJP, the Congress has still kept its doors open for him and other rebel MLAs and they may be given another chance to return to the party fold. Sources stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is behind the softening of stance on rebels and he is understood to have instructed the party leaders to give Pilot another chance. According to a Congress national leader in Jaipur, the party's doors are still open for Sachin Pilot because Rahul Gandhi has instructed that despite all the provocation, he should be given another chance. "Pilot should be given one more chance to join the family," he said.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)