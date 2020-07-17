Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong accuses BJP of trying to topple Gehlot govt, demands arrest of union minister Shekhawat

Surjewala charged that the conspiracy to topple the Congress government was clear in the audio tapes, terming it as a black chapter in the history of democracy. “Two audio tapes surfaced last night on the so-called conversation of union minister Gajendra Singh, Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and BJP leader Sanjay Jain.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 12:01 IST
Cong accuses BJP of trying to topple Gehlot govt, demands arrest of union minister Shekhawat

The Congress on Friday demanded the arrest of union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also demanded the arrest of one Sanjay Jain, whom he described as a BJP leader. Cracking the whip, the Congress suspended party MLAs Sharma, who is purportedly talking with the minister in the audio clips, and Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party and issued them show cause notices.

Sharma, a Sachin Pilot loyalist, has, however, denied the allegations. When the audio tapes surfaced on Thursday, he had termed them as fake and said the voice in it was not his. Surjewala charged that the conspiracy to topple the Congress government was clear in the audio tapes, terming it as a black chapter in the history of democracy.

“Two audio tapes surfaced last night on the so-called conversation of union minister Gajendra Singh, Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and BJP leader Sanjay Jain. The conspiracy to topple the Congress government is clear through the so-called conversation. This is a black chapter in the history of democracy,” he said at a press conference outside a hotel where the Congress MLAs are lodged. He demanded that the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police register an FIR against Shekhawat, Sharma and Jain and arrest them for the alleged conspiracy to topple the government. Surjewala said that if there are any chances of influencing the investigation by misusing the post which, he says, appears to be the case, then Shekhawat should be arrested by obtaining a warrant.

Similar action should also be taken against Sharma and Jain, the Congress leader demanded. He said the alleged involvement of others, who are holding posts in the central government, officers and agencies, in this conspiracy should also be made in the investigation.

Apart from those who have been named in the conversation in the audio tapes, he said, it should also be probed whether any other person or MLA is involved in alleged exchange of money for toppling the government. Surjewala also demanded that Sachin Pilot, who has already been sacked as deputy CM and PCC president, to make his stand clear publicly about the alleged mention of “providing the list of MLAs to BJP' in the audio tapes. He said that chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the SOG for registration of the FIR in connection with the audio tapes.

In the press briefing, Surjewala read out a transcript of the audio tapes. Targeting the central government, he charged that the Modi government is busy toppling Congress governments during the coronavirus pandemic. Surjewala said the country was suffering from coronavirus but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did nothing till the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was toppled on March 24. After this, lockdown was imposed. “The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 10 lakh. China has forcefully encroached India's border but instead of serving the country, Modi government is fulfilling its lust of power,” he charged.

Congress MLA Chetan Dudi, whose name was also discussed during the purported conversation in the audio tapes, said he will approach the SOG to record his statements because he was allegedly offered money. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was initially scheduled to brief the media on Friday.

Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls, while his own supporters insisted that he deserved credit for the party's victory as its state unit president The current crisis erupted last Friday when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over the alleged bid to bring down the government The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot's supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1 million: India joins U.S., Brazil in grim coronavirus club

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns. Given Indias ...

Buildings collapse in heavy rain in India's Mumbai, killing eight

Heavy rains lashing Indias financial capital of Mumbai have caused the collapse of a multi-story building, killing six people and injuring several, authorities said.The dilapidated six-story structure in the citys south was home to five or ...

Japan's Abe faces anger over tourism subsidy as Tokyo COVID-19 cases hit record

The Japanese government is facing potentially damaging blowback after excluding Tokyo residents from a multibillion dollar campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism, even as the capital on Friday reported a record number of new COVID-19 c...

Australian researchers invent 20-minute coronavirus blood test

Researchers in Australia have devised a test that can determine novel coronavirus infection in about 20 minutes using blood samples in what they say is a world-first breakthrough. The researchers at Monash University said their test can det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020