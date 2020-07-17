Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel supporter's dramatic shift shocks establishment

An influential American commentator has sent shock waves through the Jewish establishment and Washington policy-making circles by breaking a long-standing taboo: He has endorsed the idea of a democratic entity of Jews and Palestinians living with equal rights between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean, arguing that a two-state solution — Israel and Palestine — is no longer possible.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:14 IST
Israel supporter's dramatic shift shocks establishment
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An influential American commentator has sent shock waves through the Jewish establishment and Washington policy-making circles by breaking a long-standing taboo: He has endorsed the idea of a democratic entity of Jews and Palestinians living with equal rights between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean, arguing that a two-state solution Israel and Palestine is no longer possible. In making his case, Peter Beinart challenged a core tenet of Western foreign policy and of discourse among many Jews around the world of needing to ensure the existence of Israel as a Jewish state.

Beinart took aim at decades of failed efforts by US and European diplomats, as well as Israeli leaders who he believes have undermined the idea that establishing an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel is the best way to peace. "There's a category of people in the US, Jewish and non-Jewish, who had been like me committed to the two-state solution for a long time and have been quietly losing faith in it but didn't necessarily see an alternative," Beinart said in an interview, after publishing a July 8 op-ed in The New York Times and a longer piece in the magazine Jewish Currents, where he is an editor at large.

The logic behind the two-state solution is straightforward. If Israel continues to control millions of Palestinians who do not have the right to vote, Israel will have to make a difficult choice: maintain the status quo and stop being a democracy, or grant the Palestinians the right to vote and lose its Jewish majority. An independent Palestinian state is widely seen as meeting both sides' aspirations. Beinart said that after decades of Israeli settlement expansion on occupied lands claimed by the Palestinians and proposals such as U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast peace plan that steadily offered the Palestinians less and less territory, setting up a viable Palestinian state is impossible.

The result, he said, is a de facto binational state where Israelis have basic rights while millions of Palestinians do not. "The painful truth is that the project to which liberal Zionists like myself have devoted ourselves for decades a state for Palestinians separated from a state for Jews has failed," he wrote. "It is time for liberal Zionists to abandon the goal of Jewish-Palestinian separation and embrace the goal of Jewish-Palestinian equality." Coming just four months before the U.S. presidential election, Beinart's comments could re-frame the debate in progressive circles that may soon be wielding some influence in the White House. That debate has gained strength as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks about annexing large parts of the West Bank.

Beinart is seen as a prominent voice among progressives and is popular among younger American Jews, who tend to be more critical of Israeli policies than their parents or grandparents. His shift has triggered an earthquake in the Jewish-American world, where support for Israel is a consensus issue, even among the staunchest critics of Netanyahu's hard-line government. For many Jews, Israel is an integral part of their identity, on religious grounds, or as an insurance policy in the wake of the Holocaust and age of modern anti-Semitism.

Critics across the political spectrum have accused Beinart of being naive, unrealistic, and even anti-Semitic. Some have argued that he has ignored what they contend is Palestinian intransigence or willingness to resort to violence. "Can anyone recall the NYTimes publishing opeds urging the end of any other nation (& UN member)?" tweeted David Harris, chief executive of the American Jewish Committee, a leading advocacy group.

Even some Palestinian activists have given him a lukewarm reaction, saying he was merely endorsing their long-standing positions. While the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank continues to call for an independent state, the idea of a single bi-national state is popular with young Palestinian intellectuals. Beinart readily concedes that he and many other American Jews have historically paid little attention to Palestinian voices. But perhaps those most alarmed are Beinart's ideological brethren on the American left. A journalism professor at the City University of New York and contributor to The Atlantic, Beinart is a well-known liberal voice who until recently was an eloquent advocate of the two-state solution.

"The image of him here is a mainstream, thoughtful, very intelligent, liberal, pro-Israel guy. That he has reached this point has shaken people," said Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of J Street, a liberal Jewish advocacy group in Washington that supports the two-state solution. Ben-Ami said he has received calls from members of Congress asking about the piece and had to assure them that, in his opinion at least, the two-state scenario is still feasible.

"People are feeling depressed about where Israel has ended up and where it's headed," Ben-Ami said. "It's just another bit of fuel on the fire." While Beinart himself is an observant Jew who laces his arguments with references to religious texts and Jewish philosophers, he has a history of rattling the establishment. In the past, he has accused mainstream Jewish American leaders of blind support for what he thinks are self-destructive Israeli policies. He also has criticized U.S. policymakers for paying lip service to the two-state model while refusing to exert pressure, such as threatening to withhold military aid, to halt Israeli settlement construction.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

MUMBAI, Jul 17 ( PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020

MUMBAI, Jul 17 PTI Money Market Operations as on July 16, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 272,791.49 3.15 0.01-4.10 I. Call Money 13,200.07 3.5...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India became the third country in the world to record more than one million coronavirus cases, while the list of U.S. states requiring face coverings in public grew as the country reported at least 70,000 new cases, a record daily jump for ...

SC refuses to consider plea seeking monthly aid to SC Bar Clerks Association members

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consider a plea seeking directions to the Central government to pay monthly financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to each member of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks Association in view of the pandemic. A bench...

COVID-19, electric vehicles to reshape Thailand’s auto industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the remaking of Thailands automotive industry, the backbone of Southeast Asias auto sector, as factory shutdowns compound a shift toward electric vehicles.Thailands auto-related businesses, which employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020