Congress, BJP are power-hungry, do not care for citizens: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused Congress and BJP of being "power-hungry" and ignoring the welfare of citizens at a time when the country was battling coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:36 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused Congress and BJP of being "power-hungry" and ignoring the welfare of citizens at a time when the country was battling coronavirus pandemic. Singh targeted Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over the political crisis in Rajasthan.

"At a time when there are over 10 lakh coronavirus cases in the country, both national parties--Congress and BJP are indulging in politics," he said. "One party purchases, one party sells. They do not think about people welfare. They do not care for citizens' well being. Both parties are power-hungry. It is not good for the country," Singh told ANI.

Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said that Congress MLAs had shifted loyalties in several states. The party on its twitter handle named eight states and the number of Congress MLAs who, it said, had shifted loyalty to get ministerial berths. The states are Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Commenting upon the horse-trading allegations levelled by Congress in Rajasthan, Singh said it is a matter of investigation. "Everything will come out after the investigation. Whatever is happening, people are not happy with it," he said.

Congress has accused BJP of indulging in horse-trading to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. The BJP has rejected the allegations. The Congress government in Rajasthan has been facing a crisis after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president earlier this week. (ANI)

