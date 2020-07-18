HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

These are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION: DEL53 RJ-2NDLD RAJE People paying for discord in Cong; I stand with my party, says BJP leader Raje breaking her silence on Raj crisis Jaipur: BJP leader and former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje on Saturday alleged that some people were trying to create confusion on the political developments in the state and insisted that she stands with her party and its ideology. DES41 RJ-GEHLOT-GUV Gehlot calls on Guv Kalraj Mishra, 'discusses COVID-19 situation' Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday evening called on Governor Kalraj Mishra here, amid a brewing political crisis in the Congress-ruled state.

DEL54 UP-RAM MANDIR-LD PM VISIT Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust invites PM to lay foundation stone of temple on Aug 3 or 5 Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya either on August 3 or 5, both auspicious dates, a spokesperson said on Saturday. DEL55 LD PHONE TAPPING-RAJASTHAN Rajasthan 'phone tapping' row: BJP demands CBI probe, Cong says 'admission of guilt' New Delhi: The issue of 'phone-tapping' of political leaders in Rajasthan blew up into a major controversy on Saturday with the BJP demanding a CBI probe into it and the Congress alleging that the demand amounted to its "admission of guilt" after the audio tapes of a purported telephonic conversation between a dissident Congress MLA and a Union minister surfaced.

DEL33 RJ-ACB-FIR Raj ACB lodges FIR in connection with two audio clips regarding 'conspiracy' to topple Cong govt Jaipur: Rajasthan Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case in connection with two audio clips of conversations purportedly regarding a "conspiracy" to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. DEL50 BIZ-GOVT-TWITTER LD NOTICE Govt issues notice to Twitter after recent hacking targeting global high-profile users New Delhi: India's cybersecurity nodal agency CERT-In has issued a notice to Twitter asking the micro-blogging platform for full details of a recent global hacking incident targeting high-profile users, as it sought information on the number of Indian users affected, as well as impact on data, a source said. By Moumita Bakshi Chatterjee DEL45 RJ-BTP-SUPPORT BTP supports Gehlot govt in Rajasthan, say party's MLAs Jaipur: The Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) supports the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, the two MLAs of the regional party said in a joint press conference with state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Saturday.

DEL19 DEF-RAJNATH-LOC Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited a key forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. DEL47 RAHUL-CHINA Rahul again targets govt over border standoff New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again hit out at the government over its handling of the border issue with China and claimed that India will have to pay a "huge price".

DEL30 VIRUS-HEALTH-RECOVERY COVID-19: Recoveries exceed active cases by 2.95 lakh, says health ministry New Delhi: India's actual COVID-19 caseload is 3,58,692, while close to 18,000 people have recuperated from the disease in 24 hours taking the the number of recoveries to 6,53,750 which exceed active cases by 2,95,058, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. MDS8 KA-VIRUS-EXPERT COVID peak in India by mid-Sept if Govt acts, public behaves, says expert Bengaluru: COVID-19 cases may peak in India as early as mid-September provided strong public health measures are in place and people behave in a responsible manner to contain the virus, President of Public Health Foundation of India, Prof. K Srinath Reddy, said on Saturday.

FOREIGN: FGN29 NEPAL-NCP-2NDLD MEETING Nepal's communist party's key meeting ends with no breakthrough to end Oli-Prachanda infighting Kathmandu: Nepal's ruling communist party's top decision-making body on Saturday failed to achieve a breakthrough to end the tussle for power between Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' despite four hours of marathon discussions. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN5 UK-POLICE-KNEELING Scotland Yard officer suspended over kneeling on neck of Black man London: A Scotland Yard officer has been suspended after an "extremely disturbing" footage emerged that appears to show him kneeling on the head and neck of a Black man during an arrest here. By Aditi Khanna FGN3 LANKA-POLL-GUIDELINES Sri Lanka issues strict health guidelines for election campaigning Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has issued strict health guidelines for the campaigning for the August 5 parliamentary elections, days after the country's top poll body said it would be "extremely difficult" to conduct the polls as political leaders were defying safety measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. BUSINESS: DCM20 BIZ-TAX-LD-ECAMPAIGN I-T dept identifies individuals with high value transactions in FY19; to launch e-campaign New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Saturday said it has identified certain individuals with high value transactions in 2018-19 who have either not filed returns or have discrepancies in their ITRs.