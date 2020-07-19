Left Menu
How can Rajasthan govt, police permit phone tapping without following procedure: Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday questioned how can the Rajasthan government in connivance with the state police permit phone tapping without the knowledge of the Chief Secretary and ACS (Home).

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-07-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 14:33 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday questioned how can the Rajasthan government in connivance with the state police permit phone tapping without the knowledge of the Chief Secretary and ACS (Home). Speaking to ANI, Poonia said, "Since the Chief Secretary and ACS (Home) have said that they are not aware of the phone tapping, the question is- can the Rajasthan government and the state police permit any such tape recording or audio recording?"

"The BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry in this because figures are pointed on a Central Minister which is baseless. So the Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter which is as per the procedure and I think many things will come into light," the Rajasthan BJP president said. Regarding the floor test of the Rajasthan government, Poonia said, "Congress party have lost the confidence, so they have to decide. The Constitutional process will be decided by the Governor and by the Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly."

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan over the phone-tapping issue in the state, sources informed on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the matter of phone tapping in connection with the Rajasthan political crisis and raised several questions over whether the Congress indulged in phone tapping.

"We demand a CBI probe into this matter, whether phone tapping was done or SOPs were followed. Is there an emergency situation in Rajasthan? Are all political parties being targeted this way?" said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while addressing the media. "The state government should answer whether they indulged in phone tapping as Chief Minister and their other leaders are saying the audio is authentic whereas in FIR it is mentioned as purported," he added.

Two FIRs have been registered by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi pertaining to the audio clips on the alleged conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government on Friday. These complaints were filed after Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP at a press conference. (ANI)

