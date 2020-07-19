O P Dhankar appointed president of BJP's Haryana unit
The BJP, in a statement, said party chief J P Nadda appointed Dhankar the Haryana unit head. The appointment is also seen as an attempt to balance the caste equations in the state, where politics revolves around Jats and non-Jats.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 15:13 IST
O P Dhankar, who was a cabinet minister in the BJP government in Haryana, was on Sunday appointed the president of the party's state unit. By appointing Dhankar, the BJP has continued with a Jat face, the most dominant caste in the state. The BJP, in a statement, said party chief J P Nadda appointed Dhankar the Haryana unit head.
The appointment is also seen as an attempt to balance the caste equations in the state, where politics revolves around Jats and non-Jats. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is also a non-Jat.
Dhankar will replace incumbent Subhash Barala, who was also a Jat. Both Dhankar and Barala had lost the Harayana Assembly elections held in October last year. Dhankar was a cabinet minister in the BJP government in Haryana.
The appointment has been delayed by more than eight months as it was expected that a new president would be appointed after the announcement of the state Assembly results. Dhankar has also been the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha twice..
- READ MORE ON:
- OP Dhankar
- BJP
- Haryana
- Subhash Barala
- Manohar Lal Khattar
- JP Nadda
- Jat
- Harayana Assembly
ALSO READ
Punjab, Haryana likely to receive rainfall in next 2 hours: IMD
Hot weather conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab
Heavy rains lash several parts of Haryana and Punjab, mercury drops
Five more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana; cases breach 17,000-mark
Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to reserve 75 pc private-sector jobs via ordinance