BJP has institutionalised lies: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP and accused it of "institutionalising lies" over COVID-19 deaths, GDP figures and the Chinese aggression at the border. Hitting out at the BJP over the rise in the number of deaths due to COVID-19, he said India will pay its price when the "illusion" is shattered.

BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit back, saying India paid a huge price for the illusion that the Gandhis had created for decades. He also attacked Gandhi for "wishing ill" for the country. "BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price," Gandhi said in a tweet.

He tagged a news report on the coronavirus situation with his tweet. Responding to Gandhi, Shekhawat said in a tweet, "India paid a huge price for the illusion that the Gandhi's created for decades. Despicable of you to wish Ill for the country. Your vicious intentions get hopelessly displayed each time you try and mock Indians. But not any more."