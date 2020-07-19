Body promoting Centre schemes removes Bulandshahr violence accused from distt gen secy post

Following an outrage over his felicitation by a BJP leader, Bulandshahr violence accused Shikhar Agrawal was removed from the post of the district general secretary of the Pradhan Mantri Jankalyankari Yojana Jagrukta Abhiyan, an organisation promoting Union government schemes. Shikhar Agarwal, a former chief of the local unit of the BJP’s youth wing, is accused of the conspiracy to kill Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the 2018 Bulandshahr violence caused by an alleged cow slaughter incident. A local youth, Sumit, was also killed in the violence as a mob set police vehicles on fire. Agarwal is out on bail now and was seen with BJP’s Bulandshahr president Anil Sisodia at an event on July 14. A certificate was given to him by the district president at the event organised by the organisation, which publicises the Union government’s schemes across the country and is said to have top BJP leaders as its mentors. Anil Sisodia, however, said the organisation no has links with the BJP and he was at the event only as a chief guest.