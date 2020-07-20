Austria's Kurz voices satisfaction after night of EU summit talks

Austria's Kurz voices satisfaction after night of EU summit talksReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-07-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 10:11 IST
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday that the EU summit discussions have been difficult but he expressed satisfaction with their progress.
After a night of marathon talks, he said on Twitter: "Tough negotiations have just come to an end and we can be very satisfied with today's result. We will continue in the afternoon."
