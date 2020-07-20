Polish foreign minister expecting to leave job in reshuffle

Poland's foreign minister says he is expecting to leave his job in the near future. Jacek Czaputowicz spoke amid talk of a major reshuffle in the right-wing government following the recent re-election of President Andrzej Duda, the government's ally.

Czaputowicz told the Rzeczpospolita daily's online version late Sunday that he had an agreement with the government head that he would serve until the presidential election, the runoff for which took place July 12. "A few months ago we agreed with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that my mission will be continued until the presidential election," Czaputowicz said.

Czaputowicz said he was not under pressure to go, but believes "this is a good moment for a change at the helm of our diplomacy." He said Duda's re-election was a sign of approval for the government's policies and he does not expect any change of course in foreign relations. Ruling Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Sunday a government reshuffle and reorganization should be expected "right after summer vacation," which could mean in September.