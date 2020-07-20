Left Menu
Raje factor may work amid political turmoil, feel Rajasthan BJP leaders

Senior leaders of Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party believe that involvement of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje could boost the party's chances of forming a government if Gehlot government collapses due to infighting and divisions.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:03 IST
Former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Several state senior leaders told ANI the political crisis in the Congress is a blessing in disguise for the BJP. "This would be the right time for the central BJP leadership to rope her in (for a greater role) and use her experience and goodwill in the state to give a boost to the party," a senior BJP leader said.

The leaders believe that her involvement will ensure smooth sailing for the party in case the Congress government topples. Raje apparently has been having differences with the central leadership since the party lost the assembly elections in 2018. She is learnt to have been in disagreement with central leadership's choice of state BJP president in the past.

According to party leaders, while central leadership is not keen to put Raje in a decision-making position at present, she is likely to wait for them to approach her for ensuring support of a significant number of BJP MLAs in any decision concerning the formation of alternative government if Ashok Gehlot government falls. "A senior BJP leader called Raje to come to Jaipur amid political drama in the state but she has remained (largely) out of action," a party source said.

He said there is need to sink any differences for the benefit of the party. The party's state unit believes that Raje could play a key role in political manoeuvring in the state.

"The support enjoyed by Raje among the legislators of the BJP and also her appeal among masses could prove crucial in the political outcome of the crisis," the leader cited above said. Raje has served as the chief minister of the state twice. (ANI)

