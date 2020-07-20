Former AP SEC meets Guv

Former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Monday met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and requested that he be reinstated in the post in accordance with the judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. On the other hand, the state government filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the directions of the High Court on a contempt petition filed by Ramesh Kumar.

The High Court on May 29 struck down an ordinance promulgated by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on April 10 curtailing the tenure of the State Election Commissioner from five to three years. The High Court also quashedagovernment order appointing retired judge V Kanagaraj as the new State Election Commissioner, paving the way for the continuation of retired bureaucratNimmagaddaRameshKumaras the SEC.

The state government challenged the verdict in Supreme Court. The apex court did not provide any relief to the state government as a stay on the HC order was refused thrice.

In the meantime, Ramesh Kumar filed a contempt petition in the High Court against the state government for not reinstating him and the court directed on July 17 that he make a plea to the governor in this regard. Accordingly, Ramesh Kumar met the governor on Monday and submitted a memorandum listing out the High Court orders and seeking his reinstatement as the State Election Commissioner.

"I have explained the HC judgment to the governor and he responded positively. I am hopeful of a favourable outcome with the intervention of the governor," the retired IAS officer told reporters after meeting the governor.