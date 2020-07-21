MP Governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who was a veteran political figure in Uttar Pradesh where he had served as a cabinet minister, died at a hospital here early Tuesday. The 85-year-old was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, fever, and difficulty in urination.

He died at 5:35 am at the Medanata Hospital, according to his son Ashutosh Tandon, who is a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh. Lalji Tandon is survived by a wife and three sons.

According to Director, Medanata Hospital, Dr. Rakesh Kapoor, Tandon died following cardiac arrest. "He was admitted on June 11 and on an investigation he was found suffering from a liver ailment. Later, the liver and kidneys stopped functioning and he was put on a life support system. Despite all efforts, he breathed his last on Tuesday morning," Kapoor said.

Ashutosh Tandon said his father's body will be kept at his official residence in Hazratganj and later, at his Sindhi Tola residence in Chowk for people to pay their last respects. In a statement, he said that the last journey will start at 4 pm for the Gulala Ghat where his father's last rites will be performed adhering to COVID-19 pandemic directives.

Condoling the demise of Lalji Tandon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. In a series of tweets, Modi recalled that Lalji Tandon played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, in his condolence message, described Tandon as a "people's leader" who worked relentlessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden. "He will be remembered as a dedicated social worker, great thinker, able administrator, and a distinguished parliamentarian," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel recalled Lalji Tandon's contribution to the state's politics as well as in the development of Lucknow. Defence Minister and MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh said, "I have had the opportunity to work with Tandonji. His long public life was dedicated to serving people and he left his mark through his work." He was popular and the development works done by him are still praised by the people," Singh said in a tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP president Mayawati also expressed grief over Lalji Tandon's death. "In his death, the country has lost a popular leader, capable administrator and a social worker who was an integral part of Lucknow," the chief minister said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced three days mourning as a mark of respect to Lalji Tandon, a former cabinet minister, an official spokesman said. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the death of the Madhya Pradesh governor. Belonging to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani era of BJP leaders, Lalji Tandon proved himself as an able administrator during his decades-long political career in Uttar Pradesh. The former Lok Sabha MP was later given the gubernatorial responsibility. He took oath as Madhya Pradesh governor on July 29 last year when the Congress was in power in the state, after serving in the same post in Bihar for nearly 11 months.