Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have less brains: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has stirred yet another controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. Whereas, Punjabis and Jats are known for their physical strength, he said. "When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he's a Punjabi, a Sardar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:58 IST
Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have less brains: Tripura CM Biplab Deb
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has stirred yet another controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. Every community in India is known for its certain type and character, the BJP leader said while addressing a program at the Agartala Press Club on Sunday.

The Congress has termed chief minister's remarks "shameful and unfortunate". A video clip of Deb's statement has gone viral on social media.

"For Bengal or Bengalis, it is said that one should not challenge them when it is regarding intelligence. Bengalis are known as very intelligent and it is their identity," Deb was heard saying in the clip. Whereas Punjabis and Jats are known for their physical strength, he said.

"When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he's a Punjabi, a Sardar. They may have less intelligence but are very strong. One can't win them over by strength but with love and affection. A large number of Jats live in Haryana. So what do people say about Jats? Jats are less intelligent but are very healthy. If one challenges a Jat, he will bring a gun from his house," Deb said. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has said Deb has insulted the "Sikh brothers" of Punjab and the Jat community of Haryana.

"This is the BJP's lowly mindset. Why are Khattar Ji and Dushyant Chautala silent? Where are Modi Ji and Nadaji? Apologize, take action," Surjewala had tweeted. Earlier, too, the chief minister had courted controversies on several occasions.

In 2018, he said the internet and satellite television existed in the time of the Mahabharata. He had questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as "Miss World" in 1997 and alleged that international beauty pageants were a farce.

Last year, he claimed that Mughals intended to destroy the cultural wonders of the state by "bombing" its arts and architecture.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the states Health Family Welfare Department.With the addition of new cases, the total number...

Possible but not certain COVID-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford developer

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday. The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed ...

Arvind Lifestyle Brands receives Rs 260 crore from Flipkart for minority stake in group firm

Arvind Fashions AFL on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received Rs 260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands. Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions recently-for...

Rwanda to open COVID-19 testing soon for general public says Health Ministry

Rwanda Ministry of Health on Monday, July 20 has disclosed that voluntary testing services for COVID-19 will soon be accessible to the general public, according to a news report by The New Times.This was said in a press conference that brou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020