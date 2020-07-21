Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thackeray shouldn't promote religious activity: NCP leader

Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had been invited for `bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but advised him to refrain from "promoting a particular religious activity". The head of a secular democracy should refrain from promoting a particular religious activity," Memon, who is a lawyer and former Rajya Sabha member, tweeted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:56 IST
Thackeray shouldn't promote religious activity: NCP leader
NCP MP Majeed Memon (FILE PHOTO) Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had been invited for `Bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but advised him to refrain from "promoting a particular religious activity". The NCP, however, immediately distanced itself from the remark.

"Uddhav Thackrey is among invitees for Bhoomi puja of Ram Temple. He may participate in respecting Covid-19 restrictions in his personal capacity. The head of a secular democracy should refrain from promoting a particular religious activity," Memon, who is a lawyer and former Rajya Sabha member, tweeted. "It is his (Memon's) personal opinion. Party's position is clear that after the SC verdict the dispute is over. Hence, whoever wants to attend the ceremony can do so," NCP spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said.

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and NCP, alongwith the Congress, are part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra. The Sena has always explicitly supported the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said earlier in the day that Thackeray will "definitely" attend the Bhoomi-pujan or ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5.

Asked whether Thackeray had received an invitation for the ceremony, Raut said, "It will come." The apex court in November last year allowed the construction of Ram Temple through trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EU delays strict rule-of-law conditions for recovery fund

Hungary, Poland and the Netherlands all claimed victory on Tuesday after a European Union summit left open how to tie a new coronavirus recovery fund to democratic values, raising doubts about whether compliance would be possible or meaning...

India's COVID-19 fatality rate drops to 2.43% from 3.36% on Jun 17: Health Ministry

Indias COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped significantly to 2.43 percent from 3.36 percent on June 17 due to effective clinical management of coronavirus cases, the Centre said on Tuesday, asserting the country has handled the pandemic relat...

Pompeo talks China and Brexit to PM Johnson after Huawei ban

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed ways to tackle the growing might of China when he met Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, just a week after London ordered a purge of Huawei gear from its 5G mobile phone network. ...

IOM supports four health centres in Northern Niger with solar panels

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many remote communities in Niger struggle with access to basic services such as water, electricity and hygiene supplies. Poverty, inadequate roads and adverse weather conditions keep many from adequate healthca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020