New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL52 RJ-HC-PILOT-4THLD HEARING Rajasthan HC to pass order on Pilot camp's writ plea on Friday, requests Speaker to defer action Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators on that day, the speaker's counsel said. .

DEL50 CBI-LD SHO-OSD Police officer's 'suicide' in Rajasthan's Churu: CBI quizzes Cong MLA, CM Gehlot's OSD New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday questioned Congress MLA Krishna Poonia and Deva Ram Saini, the OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by a police officer in Churu district on May 23, officials said. . DEL19 UP-2NDLD TANDON MP Governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85 Lucknow: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who was a veteran political figure in Uttar Pradesh where he had served as a cabinet minister, died at a hospital here early Tuesday. .

DES14 NCR-JOURNALIST-ATTACK Journalist shot at in UP's Ghaziabad; 9 held Ghaziabad (UP): A Ghaziabad-based journalist was hospitalised after he was shot at by some assailants near his home and nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the case, police said on Tuesday. . DEL32 PRIYANKA-UP-JOURNALIST Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over attack on journalist in Ghaziabad New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state after a journalist was reportedly shot at in Ghaziabad. .

DES20 UP-MANGAL PANDEY-MINISTER Will observe Mangal Pandey's birth anniversary on Jan 30 from next year: UP minister Ballia (UP): Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Tuesday said the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey will be observed on January 30 from next year while pitching for a correction in the date on popular website Wikipedia. . DES5 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally reaches 30,741, death toll rises to 574 Jaipur: Six more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the toll to 574, while 351 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 30,741, an official statement said. .

LGD9 UKD-HC-TEMPLES Uttarakhand High Court dismisses petitions challenging law on management of temples Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed two writ petitions, including one filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the constitutional validity of a 2019 law which handed over the management of 51 temples in the state to a board constituted by the state government. . DES2 HP-VIRUS-CASES Another COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal Pradesh; toll rises to 11 Shimla: The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh increased to 11 after a 75-year-old patient died in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said..