Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayodhya temple: Advani, other Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited to 'bhumi pujan'

Currently, the BJP leaders are facing a trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The trust has kept it in mind that former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, along with other leaders, took the Ram Mandir movement to the masses, Chaupal said, adding that the list of invitees is being finalized.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:40 IST
Ayodhya temple: Advani, other Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited to 'bhumi pujan'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former deputy prime minister L K Advani and other leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation will be invited to the "bhumi pujan" for the construction of the Ayodhya temple, a Ram Mandir trust member said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the ceremony.

Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, a trust set up by the Centre to oversee the construction of the temple, said they will invite former deputy PM L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar. Currently, the BJP leaders are facing a trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The trust has kept it in mind that former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, along with other leaders, took the Ram Mandir movement to the masses, Chaupal said, adding that the list of invitees is being finalized. Santosh Dubey, an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, said the present generation of BJP leaders was not active in the Ram Mandir movement, which "mobilized the Hindu masses" to vote for the party. "But the senior leaders who started the Ram Mandir movement and mobilized the community are now in political exile," Dubey said. Ram Mandir trust spokesperson Nritya Gopal Das said five silver bricks will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum during the ceremony. The bricks are believed to symbolize five planets as per the Hindu mythology, he said, adding that the design and the architecture of the temple is the same as the one proposed. According to trust sources, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are also on the list of invitees.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Aviation Ministry planning e-gate pass facility at major cargo terminals by year-end

The government is planning to roll out e-gate pass facility at cargo terminals of major airports by the end of this year, said a senior official of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday. E-gate pass facility reduces paperwork, makes entry ...

Karnataka MLA apologises over WhatsApp message mocking Hindu Gods

Karnataka BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani apologised on Tuesday after a WhatsApp message that allegedly mocked Hindu Gods was shared from his personal mobile number, sparking a controversy. The screenshot of the message was telecast by some local n...

SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu on its own contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings again...

Amber Heard denies fabricating injuries in Depp libel trial

Amber Heard denied Tuesday that she fabricated injuries to show that her then-husband Johnny Depp had been violent toward her as she took to the witness box for her second day of evidence in Depps libel case against a British tabloid over a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020