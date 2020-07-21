Left Menu
Mamata has addressed her "farewell rally", TMC govt will be ousted democratically: BJP

Mocking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs' Day event as her "farewell rally", the BJP on Tuesday rejected as "baseless" her allegation that the Centre was plotting to topple her government and said it will get ousted "democratically".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:44 IST
Mocking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs' Day event as her "farewell rally", the BJP on Tuesday rejected as "baseless" her allegation that the Centre was plotting to topple her government and said it will get ousted "democratically". The BJP doesn't need to destabilise her government, as the TMC will anyway lose the assembly elections in 2021, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

"We don't need to nor are we interested in destabilising the state government. This government will be voted out of power democratically. The people of this state are fed up with TMC's goondaism and corruption," Ghosh told reporters. Hours ago, Banerjee had accused the BJP and the Centre of hatching conspiracies to topple duly elected opposition governments in states.

Reacting to the allegation, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya wondered why Banerjee "engineered" defections in opposition parties in Bengal during her tenure as the chief minister. "If somebody wants to join your party, will you ask them to go back? When TMC regularly inducted people from Congress and CPI (M), then it was ethical, but if the same leaders want to join BJP now then how is it immoral?" Vijayvargiya said.

Criticising Banerjee for calling BJP a party of "outsiders", Vijayvargiya said it is a matter of shame that "Bangladeshi infiltrators" are dearer to the TMC supremo than BJP workers. "It is a matter of shame that Bangladeshi infiltrators are dearer to Mamata Banerjee than Bengali BJP workers. And whom is she calling a party of outsiders? Are BJP leaders not Indians?" he said.

Reacting to Banerjee's assertion that the TMC will hold its biggest ever rally in Kolkata in 2021 to observe the Martyr's Day, Ghosh said she should stop daydreaming. "Next year she will be out of power. This year the coronavirus pandemic acted as a face-saver for her. Had the rally been held in normal circumstances you would have seen vacant galleries. This year's digital rally was her farewell rally," Ghosh asserted.

