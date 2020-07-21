Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka MLA apologises over WhatsApp message mocking Hindu Gods

Karnataka BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani apologized on Tuesday after a WhatsApp message that allegedly mocked Hindu Gods was shared from his personal mobile number, sparking a controversy. He said the number was his. However, he added that the message was not forwarded by him and hinted that it may have been done unintentionally by his personal assistant (PA).

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:02 IST
Karnataka MLA apologises over WhatsApp message mocking Hindu Gods
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NiraniSocial)

Karnataka BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani apologized on Tuesday after a WhatsApp message that allegedly mocked Hindu Gods was shared from his personal mobile number, sparking a controversy. The screenshot of the message was telecast by some local news channels, which also showed Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar leaving the WhatsApp group after it was posted.

Nirani, a former Minister, later released a video statement tendering a public apology. He said the number was his.

However, he added that the message was not forwarded by him and hinted that it may have been done unintentionally by his personal assistant (PA). "For the purpose of public relations, my PA and gunman use the number. Last night, the phone was with my PA. Due to negligence, the message that came from somewhere got forwarded, creating a hullabaloo. Mistake is a mistake, regardless of who committed it. It was not forwarded intentionally and those with me have apologized for the mistake. I apologize to the people of the state," he said.

Nirani, who represents Bilgi constituency, said he is tolerant towards all religions and has never spoken lightly about religion or faith, adding, he had utmost respect and devotion in the 'Sanatana Dharma. "As a Hindu, I am proud of my religion. This mistake happened because of my PA's indiscretion. People should not mistake me because of this...On behalf of my staff and my personal behalf, I once again apologize. Let this issue not continue further and create more confusion. I assure you that I will be careful going forward to make sure this doesn't happen again," he added.

Responding to a question on the issue, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said Niriani should first clarify if he believes in God. "Insulting God amounts to insulting every person who believes in God and causing pain to them," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI ethics officer Jain finds board employee Mayank Parikh conflicted

BCCI ethics officer D K Jain on Tuesday found Board employee Mayank Parikh guilty of conflict of interest and asked him to choose between his role in the BCCI and his association with six cricket clubs in Mumbai. The erstwhile Committee of ...

Kerala reports 720 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala on Tuesday reported 720 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 13,994, said. 720 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1...

Punjab's first plasma bank opens at Patiala's Rajindra Hospital

Punjab Tuesday got its first plasma bank at Patialas Rajindra Hospital where those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus can donate their blood plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients. States Medical Education and Research Minister ...

Assam flood: 37 of 57 animals rescued have been treated and released, says Kaziranga National Park official

Of the 57 animals of the Kaziranga National Park, that were rescued from the Assam floods, 37 animals have been treated and released, according to Dr Rathin Barman, the Joint Director, Rescue Centre, Kaziranga National Park. The frequency o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020