UP journalist killing: Rahul says people were promised 'Ram Raj', got 'Gundaraj'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of a journalist and said people were promised 'Ram Raj' but got 'Gundaraj' instead.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of a journalist and said people were promised 'Ram Raj' but got 'Gundaraj' instead. He also condoled the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by miscreants on Monday night and succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday.

Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16. "Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. The promise was of giving 'Ram Raj', but gave 'Gundaraj'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the killing of the journalist is shocking and another example of the breakdown of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. "It is also a grim reminder of how the media has been systematically intimidated since the last six years," he said on Twitter.

"Our condolences to the family of Mr. Joshi. We stand behind fearless journalism," he said..

