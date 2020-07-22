Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap appointed new HP BJP Chief

Shimla Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap has been appointed as the new president of the Himachal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a senior BJP office-bearer said on Wednesday. BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Suresh Kashyap as the new president of the state BJP with immediate effect, the party's national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement here.

The post of the state BJP president was lying vacant following resignation by Rajeev Bindal in May for ensuring a free and fair inquiry into a health scam. Bindal resigned from his post on May 27 within four-and-a-half months of his appointment, saying he was doing so to ensure a proper investigation into the case of alleged corruption by a Health Department official. In a resignation letter sent to BJP president J P Nadda, Bindal stated that he was tendering his resignation on “high moral grounds” as some people were dragging the party's name in the alleged corruption case.

Health Services Director Ajay Kumar Gupta was arrested on May 20 by the State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau after a 43-second audio clip, in which he purportedly asked for a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a person, went viral, Gupta was placed under suspension by the state government after his arrest, an official said..