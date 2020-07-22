Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap appointed new HP BJP Chief

BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Suresh Kashyap as the new president of the state BJP with immediate effect, the party's national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement here. The post of the state BJP president was lying vacant following resignation by Rajeev Bindal in May for ensuring a free and fair inquiry into a health scam.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:10 IST
Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap appointed new HP BJP Chief

Shimla Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap has been appointed as the new president of the Himachal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a senior BJP office-bearer said on Wednesday. BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Suresh Kashyap as the new president of the state BJP with immediate effect, the party's national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement here.

The post of the state BJP president was lying vacant following resignation by Rajeev Bindal in May for ensuring a free and fair inquiry into a health scam. Bindal resigned from his post on May 27 within four-and-a-half months of his appointment, saying he was doing so to ensure a proper investigation into the case of alleged corruption by a Health Department official. In a resignation letter sent to BJP president J P Nadda, Bindal stated that he was tendering his resignation on “high moral grounds” as some people were dragging the party's name in the alleged corruption case.

Health Services Director Ajay Kumar Gupta was arrested on May 20 by the State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau after a 43-second audio clip, in which he purportedly asked for a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a person, went viral, Gupta was placed under suspension by the state government after his arrest, an official said..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Five BJP members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Bengaluru, July 22 PTI Five BJP members made it to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday following the recommendation of the state government. Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed C P Yogeshwar, A H Vishwanth, Bharathi Shetty, Shanthar...

SEEDS reaches out with water, dry ration to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam

City-based NGO Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society SEEDS on Wednesday said it is reaching out with safe drinking water, dry ration and hygiene kit to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam. Over 5.5 million people have been...

Two more die as flood situation in Assam deteriorates, over 26 lakh people affected across 26 districts: Bulletin.

Two more die as flood situation in Assam deteriorates, over 26 lakh people affected across 26 districts Bulletin....

Prisoners with good conduct to be released on Independence Day: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday instructed the police department to release prisoners with good conduct on the occasion of Independence Day celebration.Rao has asked the police department to prepare a list of the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020