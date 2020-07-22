Five BJP members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Bengaluru, July 22 (PTI): Five BJP members made it to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday following the recommendation of the state government. Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed C P Yogeshwar, A H Vishwanth, Bharathi Shetty, Shantharam Budna Siddi and Dr Talwar Sabanna.

Vishwanath, a former Janata Dal (secular) state chief but now with the BJP, had played a key role in unseating the coalition government though he lost the byelections to the Hunasuru assembly segment in December last year. In the recent election of Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), he was not given a ticket and was since sulking since, said sources in the BJP.

Yogeshwar had played a crucial role in winning the KR Pet bypoll last year which was once a JD(S) citadel. Shantharam Budna Siddi is from the Siddi tribal community.

"He (Shantaram) is the first Siddi to make it to the Karnataka Legislature. He is a graduate from Hitalahalli, village situated between Sirsi town and Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district. He is Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram's state secretary," RSS leader Vadiraj told PTI. Bharathi Shetty is the BJP Mahila Morcha state president while Dr Talwar Sabanna is an author, ideologue and economist.