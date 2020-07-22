Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five BJP members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed C P Yogeshwar, A H Vishwanth, Bharathi Shetty, Shantharam Budna Siddi and Dr Talwar Sabanna. Vishwanath, a former Janata Dal (secular) state chief but now with the BJP, had played a key role in unseating the coalition government though he lost the byelections to the Hunasuru assembly segment in December last year.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:51 IST
Five BJP members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Bengaluru, July 22 (PTI): Five BJP members made it to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday following the recommendation of the state government. Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed C P Yogeshwar, A H Vishwanth, Bharathi Shetty, Shantharam Budna Siddi and Dr Talwar Sabanna.

Vishwanath, a former Janata Dal (secular) state chief but now with the BJP, had played a key role in unseating the coalition government though he lost the byelections to the Hunasuru assembly segment in December last year. In the recent election of Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), he was not given a ticket and was since sulking since, said sources in the BJP.

Yogeshwar had played a crucial role in winning the KR Pet bypoll last year which was once a JD(S) citadel. Shantharam Budna Siddi is from the Siddi tribal community.

"He (Shantaram) is the first Siddi to make it to the Karnataka Legislature. He is a graduate from Hitalahalli, village situated between Sirsi town and Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district. He is Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram's state secretary," RSS leader Vadiraj told PTI. Bharathi Shetty is the BJP Mahila Morcha state president while Dr Talwar Sabanna is an author, ideologue and economist.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. EPA proposing first-ever airplane emissions standards

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA on Wednesday announced it was proposing the first U.S. emissions standards for commercial aircraft. In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO agreed on global airplane emissions...

Recent clashes initiated by PLA latest examples of 'unacceptable behaviour' of CCP: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the recent clashes initiated by the Chinese military against India in eastern Ladakh are the latest examples of the unacceptable behaviour of ruling Chinese Communist Party. He also praise...

Ukraine's leader reveals details of talks with hostage-taker

An armed man who took more than a dozen hostages on a long-distance bus in Ukraines western city of Lutsk on Tuesday fulfilled the agreement he had reached with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and released them shortly after Zelenskiy urged U...

Air India reduces monthly allowances of employees by up to 50%

Air India has reduced monthly allowances of its employees who have a monthly gross salary of more than Rs 25,000 by up to 50 per cent, according to an internal order of the company. The order, dated July 22, said basic salary and allowances...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020