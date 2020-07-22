House Republicans want Twitter CEO to testify at tech hearing
Republicans on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee said Wednesday they want Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey to appear at a hearing next week of major technology companies. The chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet's Google and Facebook will appear before a Judiciary subcommittee on July 27.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:49 IST
The chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet's Google, and Facebook will appear before a Judiciary subcommittee on July 27. Republicans said in a letter Wednesday that under House rules they were calling Dorsey to testify. "We believe there is bipartisan interest to hear from Twitter about its power in the marketplace, its role in moderating content on its platform, and the causes for its recent highly publicized security breaches," wrote Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican.
