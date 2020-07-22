Left Menu
Development News Edition

House Republicans want Twitter CEO to testify at tech hearing

Republicans on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee said Wednesday they want Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey to appear at a hearing next week of major technology companies. The chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet's Google and Facebook will appear before a Judiciary subcommittee on July 27.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:49 IST
House Republicans want Twitter CEO to testify at tech hearing
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Republicans on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee said Wednesday they want Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey to appear at a hearing next week of major technology companies.

The chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet's Google, and Facebook will appear before a Judiciary subcommittee on July 27. Republicans said in a letter Wednesday that under House rules they were calling Dorsey to testify. "We believe there is bipartisan interest to hear from Twitter about its power in the marketplace, its role in moderating content on its platform, and the causes for its recent highly publicized security breaches," wrote Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: Parents booked for flouting COVID rules iduring entrance exam

Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against about 600 parents of students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical KEAM entrance exam, for flouting COVID-19 protocol on July 16. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from P...

No one wants conflict in Indo-Pacific region, need to work with like-minded partners: US envoy

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Wednesday said that no country wants to see a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region and the United States will work with trusted and like-minded partners to develop guidelines and other ways to fulfil ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

World equity markets slid and gold rose on Wednesday after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, fanning fears of worsening bilateral relations, while the euro gained on the European Unions massive recovery fund.Trading ...

2 MLAs inducted in Andhra Pradesh cabinet

YSRCP MLAs -- Seediri Appalaraju and Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna -- have sworn in as ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddys cabinet. The two cabinet berths fell vacant after the elections of Pilli Subhash Chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020