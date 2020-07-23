Congress will launch agitation against 'dismal' law and order in UP: Lallu
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:18 IST
The Congress will launch an agitation across Uttar Pradesh over the "dismal" law and order situation and issues facing the common people, the party's state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu said Thursday. The Congress is chalking out a strategy for the agitation, he said, alleging that Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has proved to be a failure on the law and order front.
Talking to reporters here, Lallu alleged that loot, murder, dacoity and rape have become the new identity of Uttar Pradesh. Targeting the chief minister, the Congress leader said his claims regarding strengthening embankments and flood relief measures have turned out to be lies. Lallu said he visited Turtipaar and Mujhena villages of Ballia on Thursday and found that no flood relief works have been undertaken there.
To a question, he said that the Congress would move the high court against Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit's decision on a disqualification petition against the party's two rebel MLAs -- Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh. The Speaker had recently rejected the plea of the party for disqualification of the two MLAs..
