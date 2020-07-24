Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Cong MLA staying at Fairmont Hotel admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness

Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa, one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel, has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:50 IST
Rajasthan Cong MLA staying at Fairmont Hotel admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness
Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa, one of the Congress MLAs who are staying at Fairmont Hotel, has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Congress MLAs have been staying at the hotel for nearly two weeks after the state plunged into a political crisis as the differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Later, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the anti-defection law after the chief whip's application for their disqualification. MLAs were earlier asked to present before Assembly Speaker on July 17, but the same was deferred in view of the hearing before the High Court. Pilot and 18 MLAs have approached the Rajasthan High Court against the disqualification notices issued against them.

Rajasthan High Court had asked Speaker CP Joshi to defer the proceedings pending before him on the disqualification notices issued to Pilot and 18 MLAs of his faction and put off the verdict on the matter till July 24.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone business activity returns to growth in July as lockdowns loosen-PMI

Euro zone business activity bounced back to growth in July as more parts of the economy that were locked down to curtail the spread of the coronavirus reopened and consumers emerged from their homes to return to work and spend money, a surv...

Taylor Swift drops new album 'Folklore'

Pop star Taylor Swift has unveiled her eighth studio album, Folklore. The 10-time Grammy winner dropped her new LP on Thursday midnight, after announcing it just hours earlier.In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the ...

FOREX-Yen strengthens as worsening Sino-US relations back on the table

The Japanese yen rose to a one-month high while the euros gains paused as traders waited for flash Purchasing Managers Index readings for July across major developed economies. The eurozone Markit Composite flash PMI comes at 0800 GMT. Econ...

Kohli's batting lessons: Forward press from Sachin, standing outside crease from Shastri

The lesson of forward press against fast bowlers from Sachin Tendulkar and a tip from head coach Ravi Shastri to stand outside the crease led to his transformation as a prolific Test batsman after a disastrous England tour in 2014, feels In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020