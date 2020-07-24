Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalists of Hungarian news website quit en masse, allege government meddling

Three editors of Hungary's leading independent news website Index.hu and around 60 journalists resigned on Friday over the ousting of their editor-in-chief, which they said was an "open attempt to exert pressure" on Index. The journalists, representing about two-thirds of the newsroom, said in a statement on Index they decided to quit after the chairman of the board rejected their request to restore Szabolcs Dull to his position.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:35 IST
Journalists of Hungarian news website quit en masse, allege government meddling

Three editors of Hungary's leading independent news website Index.hu and around 60 journalists resigned on Friday over the ousting of their editor-in-chief, which they said was an "open attempt to exert pressure" on Index.

The journalists, representing about two-thirds of the newsroom, said in a statement on Index they decided to quit after the chairman of the board rejected their request to restore Szabolcs Dull to his position. His dismissal has increased concern among Hungarian journalists that Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government is intensifying what they say is an attack on press freedoms.

"We have been saying for years that we believe there are two conditions for the independent operation of Index: there should be no external meddling into the content published on Index, or its composition and structure," the Index journalists said. "His dismissal is a clear interference into the composition of the editorial, and we cannot regard this anything else but an open attempt to exert pressure."

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Thursday in Portugal that his government was facing “untrue accusations” with respect to freedom of the media. “How would the state intervene in the decisions of a media which is privately owned?," he said when asked about Dull's dismissal.

Index, which about a month ago had set its so-called "independence barometer" to "in danger" to signal what it saw as outside attempts to influence its content, is by far the largest media organisation that is critical of the government. On Wednesday Laszlo Bodolai, chief of the foundation that owns the website's publisher, Index.hu Zrt., said Dull had been unable to control internal tensions that arose from perceived attempts to influence the newsroom. Bodolai said that led to disarray and a drop in revenue as advertisers stayed away.

He said the political independence of Index was not at risk. Dull said he believed he was sacked because of columns he wrote on index.hu about attempts at outside influence and also because of the warning he issued on Index's independence gauge, a graphic it has published since 2018.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Iran condemns U.S. jet fly-by of airliner as terrorism by 'outlaws'

Iran said on Friday a U.S. fighter jet harassed an Iranian civilian airliner in an act of terrorism that injured and panicked passengers, dismissing a U.S. account that the jet was merely conducting a visual inspection.State TV video footag...

England's shoppers ordered to wear face coverings

Shoppers in England were ordered to wear face coverings for the first time on Friday as new rules came into force, albeit with the government relying on customers common sense to stick to the policy rather than active policing. The requirem...

Three teenagers convicted for killing British policeman

Three British teenagers have been convicted for killing a policeman who was dragged behind a car for more than a mile after he confronted them over a stolen quad bike, in a case that shocked the country. In August last year, the trio was to...

Homegrown Viral Content Platform, WittyFeed, Pivots to STAGE With a Vision to Create Dialect-Based, Sensible Content Platform for Bharat

New Delhi, India Business Wire India WittyFeeds evolved vision bridges need gap for local and dialect based content in Bharat with two initial offerings - STAGE, the OTT platform and Nukkad by STAGE In 2016, WittyFeed was known as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020