EC to announce schedule for 57 bypolls at 'appropriate time'

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for holding 57 by-elections at an "appropriate time". A total of 57 bypolls to 56 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency are due.

All the 57 bypolls could be held together, a senior official said on Friday. The announcement came after the poll panel decided to defer eight bypolls -- seven assembly and one Lok Sabha seat -- citing floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. The six-month deadline to hold these eight bypolls was due by September 7.

The remaining 49 bypolls are due after September. An Election Commission spokesperson tweeted on Friday that "a decision to hold by-elections in assembly and parliamentary constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today (on Friday)." "The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time," the spokesperson said without specifying whether the decision was regarding all the 57 pending bypolls or the eight by-elections deferred due to the pandemic and floods.

But a senior official clarified that the decision was regarding all the 57 bypolls. Another official said all the bypolls could be held in one go. The number of assembly seats to go for bypolls could go up as some election petitions pending in courts could get vacated, another official said.

Out of the 56 assembly seats vacant, 27 are in Madhya Pradesh. The Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar fell vacant following the death of the sitting member.