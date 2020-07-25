RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal demands CM Gehlot's resignation over 'remarks against guv'
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday demanded resignation from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying his remarks regarding the governor and Raj Bhawan were an insult to democratic setup. Beniwal's party is a constituent of the NDA and has three legislators in Rajasthan.
"The chief minister is talking about surrounding the Raj Bhawan. If we call upon the public, people will come on streets to depose him," the RLP leader said. He alleged that at a time people are suffering and the Disaster Management Act is in force, ministers and MLAs are staying in hotel for several days.
"If the chief minister is left with some morality, he should come forward to tender his resignation for his statements. His government is in the minority and he is losing self-control," he said. "The government is functioning from a five-star hotel. People are suffering and the government is functioning in an unconstitutional manner which is an insult to democratic system," Beniwal said.
