Left Menu
Development News Edition

RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal demands CM Gehlot's resignation over 'remarks against guv'

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday demanded resignation from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying his remarks regarding the governor and Raj Bhawan were an insult to democratic set up. People are suffering and the government is functioning in an unconstitutional manner which is an insult to democratic system," Beniwal said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 00:54 IST
RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal demands CM Gehlot's resignation over 'remarks against guv'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday demanded resignation from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying his remarks regarding the governor and Raj Bhawan were an insult to democratic setup. Beniwal's party is a constituent of the NDA and has three legislators in Rajasthan.

"The chief minister is talking about surrounding the Raj Bhawan. If we call upon the public, people will come on streets to depose him," the RLP leader said. He alleged that at a time people are suffering and the Disaster Management Act is in force, ministers and MLAs are staying in hotel for several days.

"If the chief minister is left with some morality, he should come forward to tender his resignation for his statements. His government is in the minority and he is losing self-control," he said. "The government is functioning from a five-star hotel. People are suffering and the government is functioning in an unconstitutional manner which is an insult to democratic system," Beniwal said.

TRENDING

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

Ghana: CSIR-CRI plans to develop improved cassava varieties to help farmers

Goldman Sachs, Malaysia agree to $3.9 billion settlement over 1MDB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets -sources

Boeing Co is preparing to delay its all-new 777X jet by several months or up to a year, three people familiar with the matter said, as the COVID-19 crisis exacerbates a drop in demand for the industrys largest jetliners. Boeing hopes to bri...

U.S. relaxes rules to export more aerial drones

The Trump administration will reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations to allow U.S. defense contractors to sell more drones to allies, the White House said on Friday. President Donald Trump has decided to invoke our nat...

Guthka trader's grandson abducted in UP's Gonda; Rs 4-cr ransom demanded

A six-year-old grandson of a trader in Uttar Pradeshs Gonda has been abducted and the accused have demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore, police said on Friday. A police official said the grandson of gutkha trader Rajesh Kumar Gupta was abducted ...

Violence down in Kashmir, ceasefire violations by Pak gone up: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said the overall law and order situation in the valley had improved and violence had come down, but ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border had gone up by 50-60 per cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020