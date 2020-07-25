Left Menu
Pilot, others abandoned their party and ganged up with opposition: KTS Tulsi

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other MLAs from his camp abandoned their own party and ganged up with the opposition, said Congress Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 15:46 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other MLAs from his camp abandoned their own party and ganged up with the opposition, said Congress Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi on Saturday. "Whatever may have happened, it is as clear as daylight that Sachin Pilot and others abandoned their party and ganged up with the opposite party. There is no doubt in anybody's mind that they are surviving at the hospitality of the BJP," Tulsi told ANI.

The remark comes in the backdrop of Rajasthan plunging into a political crisis after simmering differences between former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot came out in the open. Tulsi alleged that the BJP arranged the hotel and made other arrangements for the Congress MLA from the Pilot camp and said that they are virtual the prisoners of the BJP now.

Reportedly, the MLAs supporting Pilot are staying in a Haryana hotel. Several media reports have, however, claimed that Pilot has rejected the speculations of him joining the BJP. "I think that saying they have not given up the party is quibbling with words. We must see the overall impact of their actions," Tulsi said.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs were issued disqualification notices by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi after the chief whip's application for their disqualification. The MLAs had skipped key meetings of the Congress party. The matter has been dragged to the Rajasthan High Court and subsequently to the Supreme Court, by the MLAs and Speaker respectively, and is now pending before the judiciary. (ANI)

