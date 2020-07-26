Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' can be done via video link: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya can be conducted through video-conference in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 12:11 IST
Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' can be done via video link: Uddhav
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya can be conducted through video-conference in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, said he can go to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the ceremony, but asked if lakhs of "Ram bhakts" can be stopped from going there.

According to members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony to begin the construction of the Ram temple. "An e-bhoomi pujan can be done. The ground-breaking ceremony can be held through video-conference. This is an event of joy, and lakhs of people would be interested in attending the ceremony. Will we allow the spread of coronavirus?" Thackeray said in an interview published in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday.

He said the Ram temple issue has a background of struggle. "This is not an ordinary temple. Today, we are fighting the coronavirus pandemic and religious gatherings are prohibited. I can go to Ayodhya for the ceremony, but what about lakhs of Ram bhakts. Will you stop them? You can do e-bhoomi pujan through video-conference," he suggested.

Thackeray recalled that the last time when he had gone to Ayodhya, he was stopped from performing 'aarti' at the Saryu river there since the COVID-19 pandemic spread had just started. "Before that I had seen huge crowds on the river banks. Ram Mandir is a matter of faith. How can you stop people from going there?" he asked.

Thackeray visited Ayodhya in March to commemorate 100 days in office. He assumed office as the chief minister of the Sena- led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on November 28 last year, after his party joined hands with the NCP and the Congress.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi urges people to fight coronavirus with 'full awareness and vigilance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the importance of wearing masks and social distancing and urged the country to fight the battle against coronavirus with full awareness and vigilance. During his monthly Mann ki Baat program...

MLB roundup: Absent Strasburg, Nats take down Yankees

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night. After the Nationals were held to on...

Delhi govt to launch job portal, which will act as common platform for companies looking to hire and job seekers: Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi govt to launch job portal, which will act as common platform for companies looking to hire and job seekers Minister Gopal Rai....

BJP misusing constitutional institutions: Raj Congress in-charge

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is playing with democratic values and traditions by misusing constitutional institutions. Taking part in the partys SpeakUpForDemocracy campaig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020