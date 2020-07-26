West Bengal govt tarnishing Mukul Roy's image: Vijayvargiya
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that efforts are being made by the West Bengal government to tarnish the image of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 13:55 IST
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that efforts are being made by the West Bengal government to tarnish the image of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy. "Effort is being made to tarnish the image of Mukul Roy by the state government. He will speak to media persons at 3 pm today. He will shed light on the issue today," Vijayvargiya told ANI.
Speaking of the ongoing tussle between the state government and the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vijayvargiya said, "Going by the constitution, the governor has his share of accountability and limitations. However, the state government is answerable to the governor. Especially during tough times, the governor can ask for a report from the state government." Vijayvargiya's remark comes in the backdrop of West Bengal Governors's request to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a brief on the issue of the "decline in law and order" in the state.
In his tweet, the Governor expressed concern over the alleged bias of the state police against Opposition leaders. The BJP General Secretary said, "For the past few days, the way the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is acting is beneath the post that she is holding. And she is also being disrespectful."
The West Bengal governor and the state government have been at loggerheads over several policy matters in the state. (ANI)
