Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Six U.S. mayors urge Congress to block Trump federal deployment

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country. The request came on the same day the U.S. attorney for Oregon announced the arrest of 22 people on charges stemming from clashes with federal and local police at the federal courthouse in Portland. Hawaii says Japan is considering it for travel resumption

Hawaii's governor said Japan had put it on a list of destinations for the potential resumption of international travel, making it the only U.S. state being considered. "It's important that we restore travel between Japan and Hawaii and we see this program as a way to make this possible, while also preventing the further spread of infections from COVID-19," Governor David Ige said in a statement. Bring a chair and sunscreen: boarding schools prepare for students' return

Students at a small boarding school in California received an unusual set of instructions this summer: return to campus in the fall armed with a portable chair, a sun hat and sunscreen. Taking classes out into the open is one key part of Midland School's plans to get its roughly 85 students back to in-person lessons, while reducing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus. Attorney General Barr to defend use of federal agents to quell Portland protests

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will defend the Justice Department's use of federal law enforcement agents to quell protests in Portland, Oregon, in congressional testimony on Tuesday, saying attacks on the federal courthouse there represent "an assault on the government of the United States." "The most basic responsibility of government is to ensure the rule of law, so that people can live their lives safely and without fear. The Justice Department will continue working to meet that solemn responsibility," Barr said in prepared remarks before the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. Republicans, Democrats face tough talks on coronavirus relief as deadline looms

U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on Tuesday on how best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after Republicans unveiled a relief proposal four days before millions of Americans lose unemployment benefits. Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell touted as a "tailored and targeted" plan to reopen schools and businesses, while protecting companies from lawsuits. Georgia's governor, Atlanta's mayor to square off in court on mask wearing

A Georgia judge is scheduled on Tuesday to hear arguments in an emergency motion brought by Governor Brian Kemp to stop the city of Atlanta from enforcing a mandate that people wear masks in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus. But in a late night legal move, the hearing that was set for 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) Tuesday was moved to 2 p.m. so the two parties can attempt binding mediation starting at 8:30 a.m., according to a filing in Fulton County Superior Court. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trump's allies and silence his political enemies. The hearing will mark Barr's first testimony before the House Judiciary Committee since he took office in February 2019, and comes as the Justice Department faces criticism for its role in sending federal officers to forcibly disperse protesters in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C. Americans are driving older cars as workers stay home, economy slows

Americans are hanging on to their cars and trucks longer, pushing the average age of vehicles on the road to the highest level in nearly 20 years even before the coronavirus hit, according to new data from IHS Markit Ltd. That is not good for emissions or safety, but it could give a lift to companies that manufacture and sell repair parts. New York concert to be investigated over 'egregious' social-distancing violations, Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that health authorities would investigate a charity concert, which included performances by Goldman Sachs Group boss David Solomon and the Chainsmokers, over social distancing violations. The drive-in event, called 'Safe & Sound', had space for about 600 cars and was held in Southampton, New York on Saturday. It was the first in a series of such concerts planned for the United States, according to its organizer's https://www.intheknowexperiences.com/upcoming-events/2020/7/25/safe-amp-sound-hamptons-presented-by-jaja-headliner-set-by-the-chainsmokers website. Trump files new challenge to NY subpoena for his tax returns

President Donald Trump on Monday filed a new challenge to the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena for his tax returns, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court said the president was not immune from state criminal probes. In a second amended complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, Trump's lawyers argued that the subpoena was "wildly overbroad," and was issued in "bad faith" and amounts to "harassment."