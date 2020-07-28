Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish social media bill presages 'new dark era' of censorship, say critics

A proposed law that Turkey says will make social media companies more accountable to local regulations will rather increase censorship and accelerate a trend of authorities silencing dissent, critics including a U.N. body said this week. The Turkish parliament was to begin debate on Tuesday on the bill that is backed by President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, which has a majority with an allied nationalist party.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:50 IST
Turkish social media bill presages 'new dark era' of censorship, say critics

A proposed law that Turkey says will make social media companies more accountable to local regulations will rather increase censorship and accelerate a trend of authorities silencing dissent, critics including a U.N. body said this week.

The Turkish parliament was to begin debate on Tuesday on the bill that is backed by President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, which has a majority with an allied nationalist party. It is expected to pass this week. As an overwhelming majority of the country's mainstream media has come under government control over the last decade, Turks have taken to social media and smaller online news outlets for critical voices and independent news.

Turks are already heavily policed on social media and many have been charged with insulting Erdogan or his ministers, or criticism related to foreign military incursions and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The law would require foreign social media sites to appoint Turkish-based representatives to address authorities' concerns over content and includes deadlines for its removal.

Companies could face fines, blocked advertisements or have bandwidth slashed by up to 90%, essentially blocking access. "Social media is a lifeline... to access news, so this law signals a new dark era of online censorship," said Tom Porteous, Human Rights Watch deputy programme director. It would damage free speech in Turkey "where an autocracy is being constructed by silencing media and all critical voices", he added.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the bill would not lead to censorship but would establish commercial and legal ties with platforms. "What is a crime in the real world is also crime in the digital world," he said on CNN Turk, adding that these included terrorism propaganda, insults and violation of personal rights.

Turkey was second globally in Twitter-related court orders in the first six months of 2019, according to the company, and it had the highest number of other legal demands from Twitter. Erdogan has repeatedly criticised social media and said a rise of "immoral acts" online in recent years was due to lack of regulations.

A spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said the draft law "would give the state powerful tools for asserting even more control over the media landscape". It "would further undermine the right of people in Turkey to freedom of expression, to obtain information and to participate in public and political life", said spokeswoman Liz Throsell.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trumps allies and silence his political...

Fauci: Marlins' outbreak endangers 2020 season

Dr. Anthony Fauci fears the growing outbreak of the coronavirus within the Miami Marlins could threaten the 2020 baseball season. Fauci said Tuesday on Good Morning America that Major League Baseball still has time to curb the spread of the...

Taliban announce three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for Eid al-Adha, starting Friday

Taliban announced on Tuesday that they will observe a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for the Muslim occasion of Eid al-Adha, starting Friday, the groups spokesman said.In order for our people to spend the three days of Eid in confidence...

Cricket-Broad grabs 500th wicket as England defeat West Indies

Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket to set England on their way to a resounding 269 run win over West Indies in the third and final test at Old Trafford on Tuesday.Broad joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020