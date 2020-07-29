Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasara

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday congratulated state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara after he took charge of office earlier in the day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:37 IST
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasara
Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday congratulated state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara after he took charge of office earlier in the day. "Congratulations to Dotasara ji on taking charge as Rajasthan Congress chief. Hope that without any pressure or partiality, you'll give full respect to the workers whose hard work resulted in government formation," Pilot tweeted.

Sachin Pilot Pilot was removed as Congress' state unit chief earlier this month. Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had filed a petition before the Rajasthan High Court on July 23.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to provide proper Internet speed for virtual hearings in district courts: HC to Delhi govt

It is the need of the hour to provide adequate Internet speed and routers to facilitate virtual hearings at district courts here so that lawyers, litigants and subordinate judiciary are not inconvenienced, the Delhi High Court said on Wedne...

At 2.23 pc COVID-19 fatality rate lowest since Apr 1, recoveries nearing 10 lakh: Health ministry

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is fast approaching the 10-lakh mark, while the case fatality rate has been falling progressively due to coordinated implementation of the test track treat strategy by the Centre, states and Unio...

Cabinet approves MoU between India & Zimbabwe on cooperation in traditional medicine, homeopathy

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement between India and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy. The MoU, which was signed on November 3, 2018 and approved by t...

Bio-toilets, Venturi system installed in all ECoR coaches

Taking a step in the direction of environmental cleanliness, bio-toilets have been fitted in all 3,247 coaches under the East Coast Railway ECoR, that convert human waste into water and bio-gasses, a statement from the ECoR said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020