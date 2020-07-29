Left Menu
Rajasthan Governor issues order to convene assembly session from August 14

Amid ongoing political crisis, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday issued an order to convene the assembly session from August 14.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:53 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. Image Credit: ANI

Amid ongoing political crisis, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday issued an order to convene the assembly session from August 14. The Governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order for convening the assembly was issued after repeated requests by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot whose government is facing a crisis due to differences in ruling Congress. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government has sent another proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene Assembly session, said Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas.

"We have again sent a proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene the Assembly session. We hope that the Governor will accept the proposal this time and announce the date to begin the session soon," Khachariyawas had told reporters. This was the fourth proposal which has been being sent to Mishra by the Gehlot government.

Earlier in the day, Mishra has asked the state government to deliberate on the need for the 21-day notice period and maintaining social distancing norms in case confidence motion is moved while returning the third proposal sent by Gehlot to convene an Assembly session. Mishra had on July 27 said that Raj Bhavan had never intended "not to call" the Assembly session and asked the Gehlot government to deliberate on three points including a 21-day notice period for convening a session and maintaining social distancing norms.

He had said the statements from the state government make it clear that it wants to bring a trust vote but there is no mention of it in the proposal sent for convening the session. Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

