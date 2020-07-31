Iran's Khamenei rejects talks with U.S. over missile, nuclear programmes - TV

Iran's Khamenei rejects talks with U.S. over missile, nuclear programmes - TVReuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:26 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV on Friday, ruled out negotiations with the United States over Tehran's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, calling on Iranians to resist U.S. bullying.
"America's brutal sanctions on Iran are aimed at collapsing our economy ... Their aim is to limit our influence in the region and to halt our missile and nuclear capabilities," Khamenei said.
"Relying on national capabilities and cutting our dependence on oil exports will help us to resist America's pressure." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Iran
- United States
- America
- Tehran
- Alison Williams
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Americans on COVID-19 jobless benefits spent more than when working - study
Iran dismisses report of 'dropping' India from Chabahar railway project
Risks grow after blast hits Iran's nuclear programme
COVID-19: 40 Indian fishermen return to Tamil Nadu from Iran
American Airlines warns 25,000 employees of possible job cuts amid pandemic