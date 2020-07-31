BJP to release documentary on 'ordeals' of Hindu refugees

The BJP will release a documentary on its social media accounts on Sunday to highlight the "ordeals" of Hindu refugees from west Pakistan who have been living in Jammu and Kashmir. "They were slaves in a free country! Not anymore in the new Jammu and Kashmir without Article 370. Watch their ordeals and tribulations for decades... Do tune in at 9 pm on 1st, 2nd and 3rd August," the party said on its Twitter handle on Friday. Article 370, which had given special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped on August 5 last year, and the central government has since then worked to grant several rights which were denied to Hindu refugees earlier. The saffron party also took a swipe at opposition parties like the Congress, TMC and DMK, among others, for their opposition to the triple talaq bill which was passed by Parliament on July 30 last year. These parties stood "against" Muslim women and history will remember it, the BJP said.