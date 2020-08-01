Left Menu
PM Modi should stop the tamasha in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop the 'tamasha' (spectacle) going on in the state, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday.

ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:09 IST
PM Modi should stop the tamasha in Rajasthan: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to media in Jaisalmer on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop the 'tamasha' (spectacle) going on in the state, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday. While talking to reporters here, Gehlot alleged that the "rate for horse-trading has increased".

"As a Prime Minister of the country, Modi ji should stop the 'tamasha' going on in Rajasthan. The rate for horse-trading has increased here. As soon as the assembly session was announced, they have increased the rates further. What 'tamasha' is this?" Gehlot said. Gehlot said that Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat should resign on moral grounds.

"Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's name has come up in the Sanjivini Cooperative Society (alleged scam). A court has also given directions in the matter. He should resign on moral grounds," he said. "The BJP's game of horse-trading is big. Unke Muh Khoon Lag chuka hai (They have tasted blood or become habitual).They have done horse-trading in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and are now experimenting here," he said.

Gehlot alleged that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is engaged in horse-trading. "The entire Ministry of Home Affairs is engaged in this work. Many ministers are engaged like Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal. There are many secrets too," he said.

Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shifted to Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on Friday. They were earlier lodged at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Gehlot said that MLAs were shifted to keep them away from external pressure. The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14.

The Congress MLAs were lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

