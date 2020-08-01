Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian media constantly evolving, best of it is yet to come: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Indian media is constantly evolving and the best of it is yet to come. It will ultimately reach its optimum level, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Singh said though media is evolving in India for a century, the pace of evolution has increased in the last two decades and evolution is both vertical and horizontal acquiring a multi-faceted form.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:08 IST
Indian media constantly evolving, best of it is yet to come: Jitendra Singh
Singh said though media is evolving in India for a century, the pace of evolution has increased in the last two decades and evolution is both vertical and horizontal acquiring a multi-faceted form. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Indian media is constantly evolving and the best of it is yet to come. Addressing the valedictory session of the two-week-long online refresher course on 'Role of Journalism, Media, and Cinema for Nation and Generation Building', Singh underlined the need for media to remain both critical and credible as criticism with credibility is the touchstone. Referring to the old dictum of 'Report is sacred, the comment is a privilege', Singh said the sudden explosion of media scenario, particularly of TV channels in India has somewhat taken a toll on this time-tested principle. Indian media is constantly evolving and the best of media is yet to come... It will ultimately reach its optimum level, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER)

Singh said though media is evolving in India for a century, the pace of evolution has increased in the last two decades and evolution is both vertical and horizontal acquiring a multi-faceted form. Referring to the role of electronic and social media, Singh observed that incidentally every news is thrown up as breaking news and often the breaking news is accompanied by an interrogation report and quite often a judgement too -- all served in a single package. He said it will take a few more years for Indian media to evolve to optimum levels where it would determine its priorities and ultimate bottom lines. Talking about the foreign media, the minister said they have had a longer period of evolution and cited the example of coronavirus pandemic. In the news bulletins of TV channels of certain European countries though afflicted with coronavirus on a much bigger scale, the news about the corona is just one of the many news, whereas on Indian TV channels we were being served 24X7 with corona news, till it was taken over by an unfortunate incident involving a cine actor, he said.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh records 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Twenty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the union territorys tally to 1,079, while three more fatalities pushed the toll to 18, a medical bulletin stated. A 96-year-old man tested positive for...

Goa records 280 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 6,193

As many as 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the states count of coronavirus cases to 6,193. So far, 4,438 people have recovered in the state while 48 have died due to the virus.Goa reported 280 new COVID-19 ca...

Odisha Mining Corporation sets up COVID Care Homes in state

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation Limited OMC on Saturday established COVID Care Homes CCH at three regions in Bhubaneswar including, South Kaliapani, Gandhamardan and Daitari. The CCHs will be 20-bedded isolat...

Bhardwaj requests CBFC to find solutions after def ministry's letter to censor board on Army content

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Saturday asked the Central Board of Film Certification to discuss possible guidelines with filmmakers after the Defence Ministry took strong objection to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web shows...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020