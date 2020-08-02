Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clock is ticking on Trump comeback as early voting nears

President Donald Trump is privately reassuring Republicans anxious about his deficits to Democrat Joe Biden, noting there are three months until Election Day and reminding them of the late-breaking events that propelled his 2016 comeback. But four years later, the dynamics are very different. A significant amount of TV ad time has already been reserved from Labor Day until the election, and the campaign said it would reboot its advertising on Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:28 IST
Clock is ticking on Trump comeback as early voting nears
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

It's getting late early. President Donald Trump is privately reassuring Republicans anxious about his deficits to Democrat Joe Biden, noting there are three months until Election Day and reminding them of the late-breaking events that propelled his 2016 comeback.

But four years later, the dynamics are very different. Aides are increasingly worried that the 2020 campaign may already be defined as a referendum on Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and will feature a historic shift to remote and early vote options.

The president's campaign is scrambling for a reset, pausing advertisements while struggling to find both a cohesive message and a way to safely put the president on the road in front of voters. Trump added to the tumult by publicly wondering if the election should be delayed while making the unfounded claim that the tilt toward mail-in balloting would lead to widespread voter fraud. That suggestion drew a rare rebuke from Republicans, many of whom quietly warned the White House that it could be interpreted as an admission that the president was losing and could hurt their chances of retaining the Senate.

And they warned that time is running out: The first state to hold early voting, the vital battleground of North Carolina, begins the process Sept. 4. "He's losing and the trajectory of the race is moving away from him," said Steve Schmidt, a senior adviser on Republican John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign and an opponent of Trump's reelection. "People vote at a moment in time: Even if there is something of a political recovery for the president in October, that is irrelevant for those who already voted." A sudden halt in Trump's expensive television advertisements last week highlighted the campaign's challenge. It came just two weeks after a staffing shakeup and two months after Trump's previous campaign manager unleashed a "Death Star" ad blitz on Biden that only coincided with the president's support falling even further.

The campaign downplayed the ad pause, saying that the new campaign manager, Bill Stepien, wanted to analyze when and where Trump's advertising message was being delivered. A significant amount of TV ad time has already been reserved from Labor Day until the election, and the campaign said it would reboot its advertising on Monday. The purchase was made with an eye on the new electoral calendar. The old adage that most of America doesn't start paying attention to a campaign until Labor Day has been tossed aside in a year in which the novel coronavirus has killed more than 150,000 people in the U.S. and rewritten the rules of American society.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan forces kill Pakistan-origin intelligence head of ISIS-Khorasan

Pakistan-origin intelligence head of terror group Islamic States Khorasan unit ISIL-K has been killed by special forces near the eastern town of Jalalabad, according to the Afghan security agency. Zia-ur-Rehman known as Assadullah Orakzai w...

Liquor tragedy: 'Mind your own business', Amarinder tells Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday hit back at Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for the demand of a CBI probe into the states hooch tragedy, saying the AAP leader should mind his own business. Amarinder Singh further asked the...

Union Minister observes fast as BJP seeks to step up pressure on Ker govt in gold smuggling case

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday observed a day-long fast at his residence here demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The fast was part of intensifying the BJPs protests ag...

Rahul wishes Shah speedy recovery

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery, after he was found to be suffering from Covid-19Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery, Gandhi said on TwitterShah said on his Twitter handle that he h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020