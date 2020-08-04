Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to retaliate if U.S. forces out Chinese journalists -Global Times editor

"If that's the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK." The Global Times newspaper is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. The United States limited visas for Chinese journalists in the country to 90 days, with an option for extension, effective May 11.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 06:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 06:55 IST
China to retaliate if U.S. forces out Chinese journalists -Global Times editor

China will take retaliatory measures if all Chinese journalists based in the United States are forced to leave the country, including targeting U.S. journalists in Hong Kong, Global Times Editor in Chief Hu Xijin said on Tuesday.

"Given that the US side hasn't renewed visa of Chinese journalists, Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave the US," Hu said on Twitter. "If that's the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK." The Global Times newspaper is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

The United States limited visas for Chinese journalists in the country to 90 days, with an option for extension, effective May 11. It was not immediately clear how many Chinese journalists have been affected or how many may be required to leave if their visas are not extended. The two countries have already exchanged several tit-for-tat actions involving journalists in recent months, with the U.S. designating multiple Chinese state or Communist Party-backed media as foreign embassies.

China has also expelled U.S. journalists for three U.S. newspapers - New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post - this year and has threatened to match any further actions by the U.S. against Chinese journalists.

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China, Hong Kong report fewer new cases

Both mainland China and Hong Kong reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as strict measures to contain new infections appear to be taking effect. Mainland China announced 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous d...

deGrom strikes out 10 as Mets end skid with win over Braves

New York ace Jacob deGrom picked up his first victory on Monday as the visiting Mets defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to end their five-game losing streak. DeGrom, the two-time defending Cy Young winner, worked six innings and allowed two ru...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as upbeat factory data lifts confidence

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0....

NBA-Budenholzer, Donovan share NBCA Coach of the Year award

The National Basketball Coaches Association NBCA named the Milwaukee Bucks Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City Thunders Billy Donovan as co-coaches of the year on Monday. The award is based on votes from each of the NBAs 30 head coaches. Vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020