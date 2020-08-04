Left Menu
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi to ensure justice for Dr Kafeel Khan

Why has the National Security Act (NSA) been slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for lodging his protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), when no such action was taken against Congress leaders and protesters across the country for rising up against the Parliament's decision, questioned Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Why has the National Security Act (NSA) been slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for lodging his protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), when no such action was taken against Congress leaders and protesters across the country for rising up against the Parliament's decision, questioned Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday. The Congress leader wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to "ensure the riddance of the doctor from the harrowing days in jail".

"I am seeking an indulgence to encroach upon your precious time in order to flag your attention to address the grievous injustice being meted out to a great medical practitioner as well as a good Samaritan Dr Kafeel Khan, who has been languishing in jail as NSA has been slapped against him purportedly to protest against CAA passed by Parliament," Chowdhury's letter read. "I, on behalf of my party vehemently opposed against this legislation inside and outside the Parliament, however, no NSA was invoked against me like millions of protesters across the country. I am quite bewildered as to why a young medical practitioner has been implicated despite the fact that freedom of expression has been engraved in the hallowed Constitution of India," he added.

The Congress leader also said that several international forums have been persuading the Centre to release Dr Khan and added, "Sir, I believe Ramraj is simply antithetical to injustice, discrimination and retribution." Dr Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Mumbai after he allegedly made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the CAA on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14, 2020, charged under the National Security Act. (ANI)

