JD(S) says it will contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar

The Janata Dal (Secular) will contest all the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, the elections for which are due in October-November this year, its state unit chief Haldhar Kant Mishra announced on Tuesday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:28 IST
The Janata Dal (Secular) will contest all the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, the elections for which are due in October-November this year, its state unit chief Haldhar Kant Mishra announced on Tuesday. Mishra said party supremo Deve Gowda has asked him to expand JD(S)'s base and also to prepare itself for contesting all the constituencies in view of the zeal and enthusiasm shown by party workers and office-bearers.

Deve Gowda announced the decision during a virtual meeting with presidents of party's various cells and office- bearers, he said. He assured that the party will provide all kinds of support for its expansion and selection of candidates for the Bihar polls, Mishra said.

The former prime minister told the party functionaries that several leaders from Bihar are in touch with him and they will join the JD(S) to play their part in the elections, he added.

