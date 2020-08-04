Left Menu
Development News Edition

Official: US will extend support for Venezuela's Guaido

Guaido and more than two dozen opposition parties recently announced they will boycott the vote, saying Maduro's government has already manipulated the process, in part by imposing new leaders on the key parties allowed to take part, making the upcoming election a “fraud.” Their elected term will end in the first week of January. “In our view the constitutional president of Venezuela today and after Jan. 5, 2021 is Juan Guaido,” Abrams said.

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:53 IST
Official: US will extend support for Venezuela's Guaido
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The State Department's top official on Venezuela said Tuesday that the Trump administration will continue recognising lawmaker Juan Guaido as the nation's interim president even if President Nicolas Maduro's government ousts the opposition from control of congress — its last major stronghold. "He will not change the legal status for many countries around the world — and especially for us," Trump's special representative to Venezuela, Elliott Abrams told the US Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations in a hearing on Venezuela on Tuesday.

Maduro's government has set a Dec. 6 election to renew the National Assembly. As the body's leader, Guaidó last year claimed the nation's presidency, arguing that Maduro's reelection had been fraudulent, in part because top opposition figures had been banned. Guaido and more than two dozen opposition parties recently announced they will boycott the vote, saying Maduro's government has already manipulated the process, in part by imposing new leaders on the key parties allowed to take part, making the upcoming election a "fraud." Their elected term will end in the first week of January.

"In our view the constitutional president of Venezuela today and after Jan. 5, 2021 is Juan Guaido," Abrams said. The US is among more than 50 nations that have recognized Guaido as interim leader, saying the nation's presidency is vacant because Maduro's rule is illegitimate.

However, 18 months later, Maduro remains in control of the nation with backing from key international allies like Russia, China, Cuba and Iran. He also has backing from Venezuela's military. US lawmakers gave scathing criticism of how the US handled efforts to help Venezuela cast off Maduro's authoritative government and return the once-wealthy oil nation to democratic rule.

"Our Venezuela policy over the last year and a half has been an unmitigated disaster," said Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut. "If we aren't honest about that, then we can't self-correct." Murphy said the rushed US policy has allowed Maduro to label Guaido an "American patsy" while hardening Russian and Cuban backing of Maduro. An estimated 5 million Venezuelans have fled shortages of gasoline, food and a broken healthcare system that is showing signs of buckling as the new coronavirus surges.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Field of Dreams game falls victim to COVID-19 pandemic

Major League Baseballs Field of Dreams game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13, has been postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB said on Tuesday. The game between the Chicago White Sox and St Louis Cardinals to be played...

Convention on worst forms of child labour receives universal ratification

Formally known as Convention No. 182, the treaty, adopted two decades ago, achieved universal ratification on Tuesday, making it the most rapidly ratified Convention in the UN agencys 101-year history.Today, we have made history. ILO Conv...

Turkey tightens containment measures after virus rebounds

Turkey tightened coronavirus rules on Tuesday including daily quarantine inspections, new tracing oversights and measures for weddings and funerals after new daily cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time in three weeks.The rules will be...

Thunder's Muscala placed in concussion protocol

The Oklahoma City Thunder placed forwardcenter Mike Muscala in concussion protocol, the team announced Tuesday. He took a hit to the head Monday night in the Thunders 121-113 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played one minute and sco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020