Oppn appeals to Goa CM for aid to those hit by Covid lockdown on occasion of Ayodhya Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Goa's Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has appealed to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to announce a financial package for all those who have suffered during Covid lockdown and release pending dues of all Social Welfare Schemes on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 05-08-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 07:17 IST
Goa's Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa's Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has appealed to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to announce a financial package for all those who have suffered during Covid lockdown and release pending dues of all Social Welfare Schemes on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "It is a moment of pride for all of us that the foundation stone of the sacred Shri Ram Temple will be laid on the tithi of Shravan Krishna Dvitiya, Wednesday 5th August 2020 at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the auspicious presence of various spiritual scholars and saints," Kamat said in a message.

"On this auspicious occasion, I appeal to the Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant to announce a financial package for all those who have suffered badly during Covid Lockdown and release pending dues of all Social Welfare Schemes like DSS, Pension to Widows, Persons with Disabilities, Laadli Laxmi and Mamata Scheme, Senior Citizens & bring a smile on peoples faces on this historic day," Kamat said. The most awaited action of the government will be in line with the teachings of Lord Shree Ram to help the deserving & needy during critical times & extend them a helping hand, he said.

"I appeal to all Goans to pray for the well being of all & for early and complete freedom from Covid pandemic. During this critical times, let us make every effort to use our resources judiciously and save our earnings. Let us celebrate in a big way when we win the war against Covid pandemic," he added. (ANI)

