Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka president, brother tighten grip after big poll win

In the past in Sri Lanka the governments which had this level of power in 1970 and thereafter in 1977 generated a lot of social discontent." Sri Lanka's economy contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2020, as COVID-19 restrictions battered the country still recovering from last year's Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed 269 people and paralysed the tourism industry. On a congratulatory phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, which is keen to check Chinese influence on its southern neighbour, Mahinda Rajapaksa vowed to deepen ties between the two countries.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 11:42 IST
Sri Lanka president, brother tighten grip after big poll win

Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections handed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother an overwhelming majority, results showed on Friday, giving the family power to enact sweeping changes to the constitution of the island nation.

Rajapaksa had sought, and achieved, a two-thirds majority for his Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party and its allies to be able to restore full executive powers to the presidency. The ruling group won 150 seats in the 225-member parliament, according to a tally published by the election commission from Wednesday's vote.

The two-thirds majority will see Rajapaksa's older brother and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa taking over as prime minister as the tourism-dependent nation struggles to recover from last year's deadly Islamist militant attacks and, more recently, lockdowns to control the coronavirus pandemic. Rajapaksa said the restoration of full executive powers was necessary to implement his agenda to make the country of 21 million economically and militarily secure.

The brothers are best known for crushing the Tamil Tiger rebels fighting for a separate homeland for minority Tamils during the elder Rajapaksa's presidency in 2009, ending a 25-year civil war. "We will ensure (Sri Lanka) will not stand disappointed during our tenure," Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Twitter.

Currently, significant power is bestowed on parliament and the prime minister after a previous government led by the opposition had amended the constitution and set up independent commissions to oversee the police and the judiciary among other arms of the government. "We have seen in the past when governments have had a two-thirds majority it does not have to worry about checks and balances," said historian and political scientist Jayadeva Uyangoda.

"In fact they have untrammelled power, that is what we have observed in both India and Sri Lanka. In the past in Sri Lanka the governments which had this level of power in 1970 and thereafter in 1977 generated a lot of social discontent." Sri Lanka's economy contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2020, as COVID-19 restrictions battered the country still recovering from last year's Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed 269 people and paralysed the tourism industry.

On a congratulatory phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, which is keen to check Chinese influence on its southern neighbour, Mahinda Rajapaksa vowed to deepen ties between the two countries. "With the strong support of the people of Sri Lanka, I look forward to working with you closely to further enhance the long-standing cooperation between our two countries," he told Modi. "Sri Lanka and India are friends and relations."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Cricket Association urges BCCI to make arrangement for its players' dues

Bihar Cricket Association BCA has urged the Board of Control for Cricket India BCCI to make arrangements for its players dues who played in various tournaments organised by the countrys cricket governing body. BCA secretary Aditya Verma in ...

Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in money laundering case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting suicide of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate ED here on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it. The ED had summoned Rhea Chakrabo...

Gold ETFs clock 8th consecutive month of positive flows: WGC

Gold-backed exchange-traded funds ETFs and similar products recorded their eighth consecutive month of positive flows, adding 166 tonnes in July -- equivalent to 9.7 billion dollars or 4 per cent of assets under management AUMs, the World G...

Provide correct phone number & address during COVID-19 testing: Ranchi DC

The Ranchi district administration on Friday appealed to the people to give correct phone number and address while giving swab samples for COVID-19 testing. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said in many cases the administration find...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020